Barty first to qualify for WTA Finals in Shenzhen

World No 1 Ash Barty has become the first player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, the WTA Tour has said.

The 23-year-old, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open this year, will be making her singles debut in the 27 October – 3 November Finals, which offer $14 million in prize money.

“It’s been a goal from the very start of the year to qualify for the WTA Finals,” Barty, Australia’s first women’s No 1 since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976, told the WTA website.

