Bargain hunt boosts market performance, as investors gain N23bn

The All Share Index (ASI), the benchmark index for the nation’s capital market tradings, appreciated by 17bps Wednesday to close at 24,972.82 points as investors picked bellwether stocks, including Nestle (+10.0percent), Access Bank (+1.5percent) and Flourmill (+4.4percent).

As a result, market capitalisation increased by N21.9bn to settle at N13.0tn while year-to-date (YTD) loss eased to -7.0percent.

Activity level improved as volume and value traded rose 32.7percent and 70.8percent respectively to 266.0m units and N2.7bn. The most active stocks by volume were Guaranty trust Bank (43.7m units), UACN (41.2m units) and FCMB (22.5m units) while GTB (N1.0bn), UACN (N288.7m) and Nestle (N236.5m) led the value chart.

Performance across sectors remained unimpressive as only the Consumer Goods index (+4.2percent) appreciated as a result of gains in Nestle (+10.0percent) and Flourmill (+4.4percent). The Oil & Gas (-4.4percent) and Insurance (-3.0percent) indices led the laggards due to losses in Seplat (-9.4percent), Mansard (-9.0percent), AIICO (-8.2percent).

The Banking index (-0.8percent) also lost, following price declines in GTB (-2.5percent) and UBA (-0.8percent). Both the AFR-ICT and the Industrial Goods indices closed flat.

Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth declined to 0.4x from the 0.5x recorded in the previous session as 8 stocks advanced against 21 decliners.

The best performing stocks were Nestle (+10.0percent), Cadbury (+7.4percent) and Flourmill (+6.9percent) while Neimeth (-9.9percent), NPRMCRFBK (-9.5percent) and Mansard (-9.4percent) lost the most.

An analyst at Afrinvest expressed optimism “of a rebound in market activities this week as investor sentiment remains weak.”

