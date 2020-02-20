Barcelona sign new striker, insert €300m buy out clause in contract

ADVERTISEMENT

Barcelona have completed the signing of Martin Braithwaite from fellow La Liga side Leganes, in a £15million deal.

The Danish international has inked a four-year deal at Camp Nou, after the Catalan giants were handed special dispensation to sign him outside of the transfer window.

Barcelona paid his release clause to take the 28-year-old to Catalunya, after Ousmane Dembele suffered an injury that has ruled him out until the end of the season.

A club statement said: “FC Barcelona have paid the buy out clause of the player Martin Braithwaite and therefore he is no longer contractually tied to Club Deportivo Leganés.

“The cost of the clause is €18million. The player will sign a contract with the Club for the rest of the season and four more until 30 June 2024 with the buy out clause set at €300million.”

The rules

According to La Liga rules, because the French international’s expected injury absence is expected to be for at least five months, Barca could sign a replacement from a fellow Spanish side.

That’s despite the dual issues that it is both outside the transfer window and that the club from whom they would sign a replacement would not be able to land a replacement of their own.

Leganes director Martin Ortega has declared that the side from the outskirts of Madrid have no issue with Barcelona moving for their player, but are unhappy with La Liga’s rules.

“Barca have acted in correct manner,” Ortega declared. “They contacted us Monday, and only option was to pay clause.

“We cannot hold it against them as they used the rules which currently exist. But we don’t think rules are fair.

“The player [Braithwaite] has been a gentleman and a professional. He trained fully yesterday, knowing he could get injured.

“We thank him for the immense performances he gave us.”

Barcelona options

After toying with the idea of Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose, but being put off by his €70million release clause, and having turned Cedric Bakambu around in Hong Kong when he was en route to sign from China – while the transfer window was still open, it must be added – they moved for Braithwaite, who has scored six times in 24 games this term.

