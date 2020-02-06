Barcelona Academy hires Nigeria U17 team coach, Haruna

ADVERTISEMENT

FC Barcelona academy, FCBESCOLA LAGOS, have acquired the services of Nigeria U17 National team assistant coach Bunmi Haruna.

FCBESCOLA LAGOS, is one of over 40 Barca academies all over the world which serve as breeding grounds for the LaLiga giants.

Haruna served as the Golden Eaglets’ scouting coach under head coach Manu Garba at the 2019 FIFA U17 world Cup in Brazil and has been hired to help scout the finest talents in Nigeria.

The agreement between the duo is for two seasons with a possible renewal based on performance.

Haruna, who is also a journalist, in an interview at FCBESCOLA training ground in Lagos, said he is happy to work with one of the best brands in football.

“They are a big brand and my dream is to work with the biggest football brands in the world. I hope to bring in my little experience to ensure more Nigerian players get a chance to play for arguably the best team in the world,” Haruna said.

