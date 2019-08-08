Barca want Spurs to pay €30m loan fee for Coutinho

ADVERTISEMENT

Barcelona are asking for between €20 million (£18m/$22m) and €30m (£28m/$34m) from Tottenham to allow Philippe Coutinho to leave on a season-long loan deal.

The proposed move would also require Spurs to pay the full amount of the Brazilian’s wages over the course of the loan period, with Coutinho earning £200k+ per week at Camp Nou.

As reported by Goal on Tuesday, Tottenham have emerged as the former Liverpool star’s only option as Barca seek to offload the out-of-favour midfielder this summer.

They face a race against time to complete a deal with the Premier League club, however, with the transfer window in England closing at 5pm BST (12pm ET) on August 8.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already ruled out a move for his former player, while Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are all well stocked in that area of the pitch.

