Barca look for stadium sponsor to fight coronavirus

La Liga champions Barcelona are searching for a stadium sponsor for the first time to raise funds in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Barca said the club’s foundation would manage the bid for the naming rights of the 99 000 capacity Camp Nou stadium for the 2020/21 stadium.

“The income generated will create a fund that will be divided in the following way: a part will be destined for a project on Covid-19 driven by the sponsors… and the rest will be shared out among other projects that are being developed in parallel,” said the statement.

