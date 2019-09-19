Barca defender Alba sidelined with hamstring injury

ADVERTISEMENT

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba injured his hamstring in the 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, his team said in a statement on Wednesday, with Spanish media reporting that the Spain international will be out for around two weeks. The left back was forced off in the 40th minute of Tuesday’s Group F game and replaced by Sergi Roberto.

Barca’s statement did not say how long Alba would be out, but newspaper AS said he would be sidelined for two weeks, ruling him out of Barca’s La Liga games at Granada, at home to Villarreal and away to Getafe.

