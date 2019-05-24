Barber remanded for stealing Tecno phone worth N42, 000

ADVERTISEMENT

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday remanded a 20-year-old barber, Joshua Adetunji, who pleaded guilty to the theft of a Tecno phone worth N42, 000 from a student.

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere ordered that Adetunji be remanded at the Ikoyi Prisons, Lagos pending the review of the facts of the case and sentencing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant is facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 1p.m. on April 30, at Awolokun High School, Gbagada area of Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olaluwoye said that the defendant stole a Tecno Camon 8 phone valued at N42, 000 belonging to a secondary school student, Mr Dominic Chukwuma, in front of his school.

According to her, Adetunji stopped the complainant in front of his school and begged him to allow him make a quick call with his phone, claiming that he was lost.

After making the call, instead of returning the phone, he ended up fleeing with it on a waiting bike.

“My Lord, the defendant had an accomplice waiting for him on a bike, when Chukwuma looked away for a second, he got on the bike with the phone and took off.“

“We are yet to recover the phone as it is with his accomplice, but we are however, tracking him,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Oghere adjourned the case until June 19. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App