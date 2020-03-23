Barau Dikko restricts hospital visitation over Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna is restricting people going into the hospital to visit patients amidst coronavirus fears.

No case of the disease has been confirmed in the state but the hospital says it is taking the measure to protect patients and staff against spread of the virus, its chief medical director Musa Tabari said.

The growing number of infections confirmed in Nigeria has caused concern.

A total 36 people have been confirmed positive for coronavirus by Monday. One man—a 67-year-old who returned after medical treatment in the UK—died, the first death attributed to coronavirus in the outbreak in Nigeria.

‎” Henceforth, we are going to restrict the people that come into the hospital for visitation while those with mild diseases will be treated and send back home. All in an effort to decongest our wards and the hospital,” said Tabari.

He also call on people to remain calm but abide the measures taken by the hospital management and government against the virus.

For the safety of the health workers, he said already the management has taken measures to protect the hospital staff by providing Personal Protective equipment in the hospital.

He said the hospital has activated the isolation centre in the hospital.

