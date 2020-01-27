  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Barack Obama, Atiku react to Kobe Bryant’s death
ADVERTISEMENT

Barack Obama, Atiku react to Kobe Bryant’s death

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Barack Obama and Kobe Bryant

A former US President, Barack Obama and Nigeria’s former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar have reacted to the death of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant.

Kobe was traveling on Sunday with at least 9 other people in his private helicopter when his helicopter went down and fire broke out.

Kobe’s daughter, Gianna Maria was also reported to have been on board the helicopter and died alongside her father in the crash in Calabasas on Sunday.

Kobe, who used a helicopter to travel for years, was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.

Reacting to his death, Obama tweeted lamented that Kobe was just getting started when he died.

On his part, Atiku recalled that Kobe redefined the game of basketball for all to watch.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Kobe redefined the beautiful game of basketball for all of us. Rest In Peace, legend. -AA”

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.