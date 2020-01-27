Barack Obama, Atiku react to Kobe Bryant’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

A former US President, Barack Obama and Nigeria’s former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar have reacted to the death of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant.

Kobe was traveling on Sunday with at least 9 other people in his private helicopter when his helicopter went down and fire broke out.

Kobe’s daughter, Gianna Maria was also reported to have been on board the helicopter and died alongside her father in the crash in Calabasas on Sunday.

Kobe, who used a helicopter to travel for years, was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Reacting to his death, Obama tweeted lamented that Kobe was just getting started when he died.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

On his part, Atiku recalled that Kobe redefined the game of basketball for all to watch.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Kobe redefined the beautiful game of basketball for all of us. Rest In Peace, legend. -AA”

Kobe redefined the beautiful game of basketball for all of us. Rest In Peace, legend. -AA pic.twitter.com/728yFxMKcN — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 26, 2020

Related

Download Daily Trust News App