Banned Lagos okada, keke riders not welcome in Ogun, says Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has declared that commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders, whose operations the Lagos State\ government has restricted in 15 local councils, will not be accommodated in the state.

Gov Abiodun’s position was contrary to that of the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee on Transportation in Ogun State, Barrister Femi Adeniyi, who had on Monday reportedly assured the motorcyclists relocating to the state of adequate accommodation.

The governor, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan, said commercial motorcycle operation was fraught with many challenges, including security, “which is why their operations have eit By Idowu Isamotu

her been totally banned or restricted in many parts of the country.”

The governor said Ogun State did not have the capacity to cope with the “menace and security challenges” that the influx of ‘okada’ operators from Lagos and any other neighbouring state would pose.

He noted that deploying motorcycles for commercial operation was not in the schedule of the National Transportation policy, adding that the Ogun State government was already looking into the issue with a view to coming out with a clear policy direction.

“As the state with the largest industrial base, Ogun State will continue to welcome more investors. The present administration, in its determination to further enhance the status of the state as the most industrialised, has put in place policies that would attract more businesses home and abroad’’, he said.

He appealed to residents of the state to go about their legitimate businesses as efforts had been made to prevent security breaches in the state.

