Banky W, Tolu Ijogun, Sinach, others to light-up youth self-awareness conference

ADVERTISEMENT

Banky W, along with popular gospel artist Sinachi and Tolu Ijogun are expected to add colour to a youth self awareness conference schedule to hold from November 22 to November 24, 2019, in Lagos.

Tagged ‘Living Your Best Life’ the conference is aimed at changing the narrative among young persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waterbrook, the organisers of the event says the conference is geared towards taking young people on a journey to discover their purpose and identity.

Themed ‘Living Your Best Life: A 3-Day Journey’, the Conference will feature panel discussions and teachings that highlight what it truly means to live your best life.

The speakers, who walk the talk, have been specially selected to carry every attendee as they share insights on how they are living their best lives.

The speakers include: Stephen & Zai Chandler, Lead Pastors of one of the fastest growing churches in America, Lanre Olusola, Founder of Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy; Tolu Ijogun, Head, Brand, Marketing Strategy at FSDH Group and Founder of Real Talk Women Initiative Banky W, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Actor; Osayi Alile, CEO, Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation; and Yomi Awobokun, CEO Enyo Retail.

Another key highlight of the Conference is the Music Concert which will be headlined by the multi-award winning Gospel singer, Sinach. The Concert will also feature other talented artistes such as Mairo Ese, Chidinma, and Nosa.

Everyone who attends can expect to leave the Conference empowered with enlightening information on how to live a fulfilling and rewarding life in 2020 and beyond.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App