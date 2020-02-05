Bank staff, others to be arraigned over foiled Abuja robbery

  1. Home
The FCT Police Command yesterday said it has concluded investigation into the foiled bank robbery at Mpape, a suburb of the capital city, on December 28, 2019.

Five suspects, including a staff of the bank, 30-year-old Ehizo Larry, were earlier paraded by the command for their alleged involvement in the foiled robbery attack. Others are Princewill Obinna, 24; Elijah David, 19; Timothy Joe, 21 and Earnest Ewim, 29.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, on Tuesday, confirmed that the command’s legal department has reviewed the casefile and filed appropriate charges before the court against the arrested suspects.

He said the case has been assigned to High Court 22, Wuse Zone 2; and the suspects would be arraigned on February 14.

“The Command wishes to reaffirm its commitment to the protection of lives and property, and the observation of professional standards in the discharge of its duties,” Manzah added.

