Banigbe, author of ‘Abduction Chronicles’, tours Nigeria, Ghana

…starts anti-abduction campaigns

Folarin Philips Banigbe, author of ‘Abduction Chronicles’, is set to tour major cities in Nigeria, including Accra, Ghana’s capital.

Themed, ‘Regaining our Humanity’, the tour will begin with a visit to Lagos on June 12 at Ouida House, followed by Abuja on June 15 at The Café.

The visit to Ghana will be between June 28 and 30. In July, Banigbe will be speaking in various universities and higher institutions across Nigeria.

Published in 2018, ‘Abduction Chronicles’ is the true story of Banigbe’s experience in the hands of a deadly gang who abducted him from his home into the Niger Delta creeks.

Aside promoting his work, the author is focused on his initiative to give support to other victims of abductions who may still be suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorders (PTSD), and also to start a national discourse on how to curb the rising scourge of abductions and other violent crimes in the nation.

Also, Banigbe takes his campaign a notch higher. On the ‘Abduction Chronicles’ website, relatives and friends of victims can report cases of abductions. It reads: “We are trying to do two things here, and we need your help. We need to keep data of these crimes taking place all over the country. Kindly report an abduction that has happened here. You need to be close enough to the story, as we will call you to verify the details before we use the information.

“You can also report new cases, that may still be pending resolution. This will give us information to use to help the family of the abductees while they are in captivity and when they come out.”

Banigbe is an Information Technology entrepreneur.

