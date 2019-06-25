Bandits shoot Kebbi council chairman’s wife, 2 others

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed bandits on Sunday invaded Zogirma community in Kebbi State, shooting the wife of Bunza Local Government Area Chairman of the state, a police officer and a member of the vigilante group in the area.

The injured were said to have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi.

A local, Aliyu Usman, said the bandits “went to the chairman’s house but couldn’t gain entry. They shot at the door several times and when they entered, they took his wife. They started shooting and they shot the woman, the police and a member of the vigilante group, who tried to rescue the woman from them. The Chief Medical Director of the centre, Dr. Hamzat Balarabe, said the vigilante group’s member was quickly operated on.

“We are planning to move quickly on the woman too. She had multiple fractures and a wound at the lower part of her chest,” he said.

The council chairman, Bello Mamuda Zogirma, said the bandits invaded the community at about 1:40am on Sunday, shot in the air, kidnapped his wife and a father in the family.

He said: “The kidnapped persons regained their freedom after the exchange of fire between the bandits and the police with the support from vigilante group in the area.”

