Bandits release Zamfara district head after N5m ransom, demand two motorcycles to release son

ADVERTISEMENT

The district of Gayari in Gummi local government area of Zamfara state, who was abducted by gunmen last Friday, has regained freedom, Daily Trust has learnt.

A source told our correspondent that the district head was released by the gunmen after days of painstaking negotiations on what should be paid as ransom before his eventual release.

“They demanded for N40million; later they beat it down to N16million and finally N5million was paid as ransom before they released him. However, they held on to his son demanding for delivery of two new brand motorbikes before they could release the son of the district head,” he said.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the development to our reporter, but however kept mute on whether ransom was paid or not.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The district head, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad Gayari, was last Friday kidnapped by suspected bandits in his residence in Gayari town of Gummi local government area of the state along side his son.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App