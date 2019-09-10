Bandits release 5 captives in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

Repentant bandits in Katsina State on Sunday released five of the persons they had kidnapped, Governor Aminu Masari said yesterday. This is as a result of the ongoing engagement the state government is having with repentant bandits.

Speaking at Baranda village of Batsari Local Government Area, the governor said the freed victims had since been reunited with their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Five people, including three women that were kidnapped by the bandits, have been released by them. Three women left my house this morning (Monday) to their houses. And the bandits also promised to free the remaining people in their custody”.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Masari said his government was sincere with the dialogue and was ready to hold its side of the bargain. He said his government was greatly concerned and disturbed by the incessant kidnappings and banditry in some of the state.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App