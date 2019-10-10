Bandits launch fresh attacks on Niger communities

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have launched fresh attacks on communities in Shiroro local government areas of Niger state.

The assailants raided Gyaramiya, Bataron Jatau and Bataron Waziri communities at about 10:00am on Wednesday, Daily Trust learnt on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new attacks are coming despite the peace deal which saw repentant bandits laying down arms in closed ceremonies.

Wednesday’s offensive displaced over 2,000 in the affected community, according to accounts by fleeing natives.

Natives said armed men on motorcycles stormed communities shooting sporadically into the air, ransacking houses for valuable including food items.

They said the bandits did not however kill anyone, but threatened the residents to vacate their homes and leave for Alawa town in the same local government.

The District Head of Alawa, Ibrahim Salihu, confirmed the development to newsmen, saying about 1,200 displaced people from the three communities are currently seeking shelter in Alawa.

He appealed to the state government to urgently intervene in the situation.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abubakar Dan-Inna, said he was yet to receive official reports on the attacks from the Divisional Police Officer in the area.

He pointed out that due to the difficulty of the terrain, communication to the area was a major challenge.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App