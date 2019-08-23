Bandits kill woman in Enugu

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of Mrs Pat Ngwu, kidnapped by bandits on her farm Wednesday, was found in a bush yesterday.

Ngwu, from Ndiuno Nchatancha community in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State

ADVERTISEMENT

According to eyewitness, several machete cuts were found on her body dumped near the Asaba River.

ADVERTISEMENT

Youths in the area yesterday blocked the Enugu-Abakaliki Road in a protest against the incident,

Contacted, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said investigations were ongoing.

He said: “Following the report of the incident of an alleged murder case of a woman inside a farmland at Nchatancha community in Emene, Enugu State, received by the command today (Thursday), the Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, has directed full-scale investigations with a view to establishing what actually happened and persons involved and their motives amongst others.

“The command further advises members of the public to continue to be law abiding and avoid any thing that will truncate the existing peace and security in the state as security operatives will leave no stone unturned towards unmasking those behind the dastardly act.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App