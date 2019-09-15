Bandits kill three young men in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected bandits have attacked Katsira Tsauna village in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state, killing three young men.

Three women were said to have sustained gun shots wounds during the attack which took place around 5:00pm on Saturday.

The injured women were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Daily Trust learnt that another attack occurred at the neighbouring village called Gardin Ginge last Tuesday where three elderly men were killed by the bandits who also rustled some cattle.

According to witness accounts, the attackers came to Katsira village on five motorcycles and started shooting sporadically.

“They killed three young men and injured three ladies who are now in the hospital,” one of the witnesses said.

He added:”If not for the quick response of the Army drafted not too far from the area, the number of the casualty would have been more than this.”

Another account said the bandits had carted away cattle before the arrival of the Army.

The spokesman of the Sokoto Police Command, Muhammadu Sadiq, confirmed the attack but said information at his disposal was very scanty.

The attacks were coming amidst claims by the state government of serious negotiation with bandits in the state.

However, the state Commissioner of Careers and Security Services, Col Garba Moyi (rtd), who is instrumental to the said negotiation could not be reached for comment as at the time our reporter filed this report.

