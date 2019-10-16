Bandits kill infant, abduct KASTELEA marshal along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected bandits killed an infant and the driver of a commercial bus while a Kaduna State Traffic and Environment Law Enforcement Agency (KASTELEA) marshal was abducted along the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway.

The marshal, simply identified as PMA ll Hamza, was said to be on transit in a commercial vehicle from Kaduna to Birnin-Gari town to spend the weekend with his family when the car was attacked.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred on Friday and that since then the whereabouts of the road marshal is unknown.

‎”Yes two commercial vehicles were attacked on that Friday at a place called Gaban Gayan, few kilometres from Kurega town along the Kaduna Birnin-Gwari highway. The bandits opened fire on the vehicles in the process killing an infant who was inside the car travelling alongside his mother.

“Another person was also hit and died on the spot. He was believed to be the driver of one of the vehicles while two other people sustained gunshot wounds and are now receiving treatment in a Kaduna hospital. The infant has since been buried,” a local vigilante, who does not want to be named, told our reporter.

The mother of the infant was also said to have sustained injury but it was not clear if she was in the same vehicle with the traffic marshal.

Another KASTELEA staff, who does not want his name mentioned, confirmed the abduction of their colleague, named PMA ll Hamza, to our reporter.

“Yes they abducted him on his way back to spend the weekend at Birnin-Gwari where his family is based. We learnt the bandits are demanding ransom for his release,” he said.

When contacted, police spokesman in the state DSP Yakubu Sabo, said he was not aware of the incident because he was out of town and only resumed work on Monday.

He however promised to call back after getting more details but did not as at the time of filing this report.

