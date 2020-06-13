Bandits kill another traditional ruler in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

The Village Head of Mazoji and Sarkin Fulanin Fafu, Alh. Dikko Usman was reportedly killed by bandits last night.

Usman was attacked at his country home in Mazoji Ward in Matazu LGA in Katsina state.

His assassination was coming few weeks after a traditional ruler and district head of Yantumaki Atiku Maidabino was killed in his palace in Yantumaki village of Danmusa LGA

Late Usman until his death works with dental department at Kankia General hospital

The bandits reportedly killed him few minutes past midnight. They left without taking any item from the palace.

The police is yet to comment on the matter.

It could be recalled that the District Head of Yantumaki in Danmusa Local government area of Katsina State, Abubakar Atiku Maidabino, was shot dead about two weeks ago.

Daily Trust gathered that the gunmen, who rode on motorcycles, attacked the palace of the traditional ruler at about 12 midnight, shooting sporadically before they went inside the palace and killed their 60-year-old target and injured one of his security guards, Gambo Chakau, in the process.

