Bandits kill 8 vigilante members in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits on Thursday night killed at least 8 vigilante members otherwise known as Yan Sakai in Wanke District of Gusau local government area of Zamfara state, Daily Trust gathered.

Residents said the gunmen invaded Gobirawa village and carted away about eleven herds of cows and other domestic animals after chasing people out of their homes. The armed men also killed a prominent vigilante leader known as Bala Maigora .

The gunmen also ambushed and kill eight members of vigilante group from neighbouring communities mobilized to go to Gobirawa community.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu said he would soon issue a statement on the matter.

“Give me some times please I will issue a statement on the matter,” he said.

