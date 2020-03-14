Bandits kill 8 in Zamfara, as Matawalle signs pact on helicopters

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed bandits Thursday night killed at least eight members of vigilante group otherwise known as Yan Sakai in Wanke district of Gusau Local Government Area of the state, Daily Trust gathered.

The police however said the victims were four. Residents said gunmen invaded Gobirawa village and took away about 11 cows and other animals after chasing people out of their homes. The armed men also killed a prominent leader of the vigilantes called Bala Maigora .

Some of the vigilante members from other neighbouring communities mobilized to Gobirawa for assistance, but the armed men laid an ambush, killing eight of them.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, said: “Members of a group of local militia known as Yansakai who pursued the rustlers were ambushed. As a result, four members of the Yansakai, including their commander popularly known as Bala Maigora were killed”

“The bandits fled before the arrival of a combined team of policemen and men from Operation Hadarin Daji. Combing of the surrounding axis is being intensified with a view to arresting the perpetrators of this crime,” Shehu said.

Meanwhile, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has signed a memorandum of understanding with a company in Dubai, Worldwide Jet Aviation SA, for the supply of MBB BO105 Bell 206 surveillance helicopters.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Mr. Zailani Bappa, said this was part of efforts to ensure optimum security in the state.

When procured, the choppers are expected to be deployed for security surveillance and aerial patrol of forests, borders and towns across the state with the police and other security agencies in the state.

