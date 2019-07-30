Bandits kill 6 villagers, abduct 6 in Katsina

  1. Home
By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina   Published Date

Suspected armed bandits Sunday evening attacked four villages of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing three persons and kidnapping six others.

The villages are Shingi, Sabon Garin Wagini, Hayin Nuhu and Dantudun Wagini.

At Shingi, the village chief imam, Malam Abu Garba, was killed.

Husaini Dattijo and Harisu  both of Sabon Garin Wagini were also killed.

Six married women were said to have been kidnapped and many animals rustled in an operation that lasted over three hours.

When contacted, the spokesman of the state police command, ASP Anas Gezawa, only confirmed the killing of the imam at Shingi promising to make further enquiries on others.

