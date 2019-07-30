Bandits kill 6 villagers, abduct 6 in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected armed bandits Sunday evening attacked four villages of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing three persons and kidnapping six others.

The villages are Shingi, Sabon Garin Wagini, Hayin Nuhu and Dantudun Wagini.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Shingi, the village chief imam, Malam Abu Garba, was killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Husaini Dattijo and Harisu both of Sabon Garin Wagini were also killed.

Six married women were said to have been kidnapped and many animals rustled in an operation that lasted over three hours.

When contacted, the spokesman of the state police command, ASP Anas Gezawa, only confirmed the killing of the imam at Shingi promising to make further enquiries on others.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App