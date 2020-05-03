Bandits kill 4 vigilantes, injure 2 others in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected armed bandits killed four vigilantes at Dande village, few kilometres away from Buruku in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Two other vigilantes sustained gunshot injuries when they were ambushed by the bandits on Friday.

Daily Trust gathered that the vigilantes were on their way to retrieve a body of a driver, who was shot dead by the bandits, when the incident occurred.

A community leader, Malam Umaru, told Daily Trust that it was a sad day for the people of Buruku because ‎the vigilantes were doing their best to protect villages around the area from the bandits who often attacked them at will.

“We are in mourning because the bandits have killed four of our vigilantes on Friday.

“They are; Habibu Yusuf, Adam Abubakar, Buhari Kabiru ‎and Sani Abdullahi,” he said.

Those injured are; Abdulrazak Abdullahi and Suleiman Abubakar.

They are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the area.

When contacted for confirmation and action taken so far by the police, the Public Relations Officer of Police command in the State, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said he will call back after getting the details of the incident.

However, he has not called back as of the time of filing this report.

