Bandits kill 3, kidnap one in Katsina villages

Three persons were reportedly killed in attacks on some villages of Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State on Monday.

Daily Trust gathered that the bandits attacked Maikwama village where they killed three persons before rustling undisclosed number of cattle.

They also stole food items.

This was coming a day after they attacked a neighbouring village, Kurmin Chakara and kidnapped one Alhaji Kabiru.

Katsina has been facing constant attacks by armed bandits.

And last week, the presidency claimed traditional rulers were helping the bandits to stage attacks in their villages.

The state police command is yet to respond to enquiries made by our reporter over the attacks.

