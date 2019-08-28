Bandits kill 3, kidnap dozens on Kaduna-Abuja Road

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed bandits reportedly killed three persons and kidnapped dozens of people along the Kaduna-Abuja Roadin Kaduna.

A commercial driver plying the road, who narrowly escaped, Jibrin Adamu, told Daily Trust that the gunmen blocked the road around Olam Factory at 5.30pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They killed three persons and kidnapped dozensof others. The gunmen blocked the expressway and opened fire on vehicles. They kidnapped dozens of people during the operations and took them into the bush.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I saw three dead bodies on the road and six vehicles parked by the roadside with all their doors open. The gunmen left 30 minutes after operation as a team of soldiers chased them away.

“I was among the drivers that narrowly escaped the attack while driving with my passengers from Abuja at Kaduna,” Adamu said.

A private driver who also witness the attack, Danladi Sani, said that the gunmen had blocked the Kaduna-Abuja expressway Monday evening and killed three people and kidnapped many others, “I narrowly escape the bandits attack at Olam because my car is behind one of the vehicles damaged by their gunshots as they shot sporadically to vehicles that ran into their blockade. We turned back and run to a military checkpoint for safety.”

He added that the vehicles of the people kidnapped including a trailer (truck) were left at the area of the attack with their doors open and properties spread on the road., “I counted three dead bodies when the road was open at the exact place of the attack.”

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kaduna state Police Command DSP Yakubu Sabo, asked for time to verify from the DPO in charge of the area but did not do so at press time.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App