Bandits kill 3, kidnap dozens on Kaduna-Abuja expressway

Armed bandits have killed three persons and kidnapped dozens of people along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway in Kaduna.

A commercial driver plying the expressway, who escaped the attack Jibrin Adamu, told Daily Trust that the gunmen blockaded a spot around Olam farm Monday 5:30 PM where they killed three persons and kidnapped dozens others, saying, “The gunmen blocked the expressway and opened fire to vehicles passing by. They kidnapped dozens of people during the operations and took them into the bush.”

“I saw three death bodies littered on the road and six vehicles of the victims parked on the roadside with all their doors open. They later left the operation area after about 30 minutes when a team of the military chased them away.

“I was among the drivers that narrowly escape the attack while driving with my passengers from Abuja to Kaduna,” Adamu added.

A private driver who also witnessed the attack, Danladi Sani, said, “I narrowly escapeed the bandits attack at Olam because my car was behind one of the vehicles damaged by their gunshots as they shot sporadically to vehicles that ran into their blockade. We turned back and run to a military checkpoint for safety.”

He added that the vehicles of the people kidnapped including a trailer (truck) were left at the area of the attack with their doors open and belonging spread on the road.

“I counted three death bodies when the road was open at the exact place of the attack.”

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kaduna state Police Command DSP Yakubu Sabo, asked for time to verify from the DPO in charge of the area but did not do so at press time.

