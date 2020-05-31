Bandits kill 3 in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

Three people were reportedly killed by bandits at Matseri village of Sheme ward in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday.

Six others were injured during the attack just as an undisclosed number of animals were rustled from three villages of Yan Nasarawa, Unguwar Alhaji Babba and Unguwar Kanya.

The bandits were said to have attacked the villages around midnight with guns on motorcycles.

The state police command was yet to react to the incident at press time but residents said the victims had been buried.

Our correspondent said the attack came a day after 13 others were killed in Unguwar Gizo, Maigora, Sabon Layi and Mai Ruwa in the same council.

Four other persons, including a customs officer, were abducted during the attack.

