Bandits kill 25 in Zamfara villages

At least 25 people have been killed in bandit attacks on several villages in Talata Marafa and Maru local government areas of Zamfara on Wednesday, Daily Trust has learnt.

Residents said armed men invaded Awala village and carted away herds of cattle and other domestic animals, and then proceeded to neighbouring communities to rustle cattle but met stiff resistance from residents there.

“When they laid siege, the residents fought back and killed several of the armed bandits and cattle rustlers. They didn’t allow some of the gunmen to get way with the rustled animals and the invading armed men withdrew,” one resident said.

“A day later, perhaps angered by the resistance from the residents of the attacked communities, the armed reinforced bandits then arrived on dozens of motorbikes firing at residents in Zaman Gira, Awala, Yargada Bolakke, Gidan Runji and many other villages.”

“When the residents were preparing for the burial of the dead ones, the armed bandits resurfaced and started shooting at people at a cemetery in Zaman Gira and many other people were found dead,” a resident identified as Sani Halilu said.

When contacted the spokesman of the state police command SP Muhammad Shehu said, “Wait a moment please, the state commissioner of police will brief you on the matter later.”

