Bandits kill 23 in 2 Zamfara villages

Armed bandits yesterday killed at least 23 people in attacks on Tunga and Kabaje villages at Sakajiki District of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Residents said dozens of gunmen arrived on motorbikes around 5: 30 am and started firing at them.

Some of the residents were said to have been trapped and killed on their farms.

The chairman of the local government area, Alhaji Lawal Isah Abdullahi, confirmed the killings.

He said efforts were being made to bury the victims and ensure the security of other communities.

Aliyu Yushau, a resident, said:”What happened was that a group of local vigilantes otherwise known as yan sakai intercepted and executed a commercial motorbike rider conveying the wife and son of a bandit from a forest to nearby village.

“The commercial rider had, for quite a long time, been suspected of becoming an informant to armed bandits in a forest and also serving as their errand boy. Following the development, he was kept under close watch and was seen carrying a wife and son of a suspected gunman.

“Owing to this, the rider was killed along side his passengers. I think this is what triggered the retaliation by the armed men. As I’m talking to you, we are at the cemetery preparing for the burial of the victims. I can see fighter jets hovering around in search of the attackers. We are here together with soldiers and other security operatives.”

