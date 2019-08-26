Bandits kill 2, injure 10 in Sokoto village

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen yesterday killed two persons and injured 10 others in an attack on Dabagi village in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Daily Trust learnt that the attack occurred at about 3:00am when some of the villagers were preparing for a wedding ceremony.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Sokoto Command, ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the incident.

He said a group of hoodlums shot dead two youths who were among those preparing for the ceremony at that hour.

He said the command found five empty shells of AK-47 rifle and one live ammunition at the scene of the attack.

He said the command was making efforts to get the path taken by the hoodlums for possible tracing and arrest.

