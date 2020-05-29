Bandits kill 13 persons in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 13 persons have been killed following an attack by bandits on some villages in Faskari local government area of Katsina state.

The villages are Unguwar Gizo, Maigora, Sabon Layi and Mai Ruwa.

Sources said the bandits came after midnight to rustle animals.

However, locals were said to have resisted the bandits leading to a confrontation.

“As I’m talking to you now this morning (Friday) we are holding the Janaza (funeral prayer) of 13 people killed,” a source said.

“Seven others are injured and at the hospital receiving treatment.

“Another person was equally shot on his leg at Mai Ruwa” he added.

Confirming the attack, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah said “yes it is true; 13 were killed.

“We keep telling people especially those at the front-line to avoid confrontation with these bandits because they are armed with AK guns and you can’t fight then with den guns and machetes.

“They came to rustle animals and the villages confronted them which made the bandits attacked,” he added.

