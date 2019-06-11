Bandits kill 12 in Niger communities

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Sunday reportedly killed 12 people and injured 15 others in attacks on three communities at Kwaki – Chukuba Ward in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attackers were said to have invaded the communities of Ajatayi, Gwassa, and Barden Dawaki having laid siege on Gyammamiya and Alewa communities in the last four days.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was learnt that about 525 cows were also rustled by the bandits with villagers fleeing.

The senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, David Umaru, in whose constituency the attacks occurred, told newsmen yesterday that he had been receiving distress calls in the past three days ago and had alerted the security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am very sad about the continued invasion of our communities and the waste of innocent lives with impunity while security agencies appear to be overwhelmed,” he said.

He urged deployment of more personnel to the areas, while also urging the National Emergency Management Agency and its state counterpart to respond promptly.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abubakar Dan-Ina, confirmed the incident, but said one person was killed and 15 others injured.

He said Ajapayi via Kwaki village, where the incident occurred, was a difficult terrain to access, but that the police was on top of the situation

“We are trailing the perpetrators and will surely arrest them and made them to face the wrath of the law. The DPO of the area has led a contingent of police men including mobile policemen to the area,” said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App