Bandits kill 10 in Zamfara State

Suspected armed bandits Saturday evening killed at least 10 people in an attack on Ruwan Tofa community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara, Daily Trust gathered.

Ruwan Tofa community is located at least 7 kilometres west of Dansadau town.

The armed criminals had tried to attack the community more than six times this year, according to a resident Dahiru Abdullahi.

Residents told Daily Trust that the armed men arrived at the community on dozens of motorcycles, encircled the village and started firing at the residents.

“They [bandits] laid siege around 5pm when most of the able bodied men were on their farms working.

“Some of the residents that remained behind in the community fought back but were overpowered by the bandits’ superior fire power.

“They shot dead several people and made away with herds of animals.

“They spent about three hours in the community before they withdraw.

“The injured ones, about 16 of them, are receiving treatments at a medical facility in Dansadau town,” he added.

However, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, said those killed were vigilantes known as Yan Sakai and were ambushed by the armed men when they were trying to recover the animals rustled by the gunmen.

