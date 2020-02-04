Bandits kill 1, abduct imam, 19 in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

Few days after President Mohammadu Buhari ordered air strike on bandits’ locations in Niger State, gunmen have killed one person while three others were seriously injured.

Also no fewer than twenty others were kidnapped in the raid in communities in Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

Imam of the Emir of Borgu palace mosque simply called Malam Habibu was among those kidnapped.

The attack which occurred at about 5:30pm on Saturday last week was the first of such invasion in the area since the bandits lunched an onslaught across communities in the state.

The bandits, who were said to be many in number, invaded the communities on motorcycles with sophisticated guns, cutlasses and knives and shot sporadically killing one person and kidnapping 20 others, while three others were injured in the stampede that followed.

A source close to one of the communities who confided in our correspondent, disclosed that “we did not know that the Imam was among those kidnapped until on Sunday morning when they (kidnappers) called the Emir and asked for the payment of N20 million for the release of the Imam.”

It was gathered that the bandits could have launched the raid from the National Park forests at Wawa, and 14 of the same set of bandits’ went through the New Bussa town on Sunday but did not kidnap anyone.

The situation forced the Emir Alhaji Mohammed Haliru Dantoro on Monday to summon an emergency security meeting with security chiefs to find ways to secure the release of those kidnapped with a similar meeting slated for Tuesday with all district and village heads.

