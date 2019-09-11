Bandits kill 1, abduct 2 children of LG Chairman in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one man and abduction of two children of the Chairman of Matazu Local Government Council in Katsina State by bandits.

The incident is a major dent on current peace efforts initiated by Gov. Aminu Masari with bandits operating mostly in eight local government areas in the state.

Matazu local government has largely been unaffected by banditry.

However, the command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, told newsmen in Katsina that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

He identified the man killed to be the security guard at the residence of the Chairman, Alhaji Kabir Matazu.

Isah said that the bandits, after killing the security guard, abducted the two children.

He said that trackers were already on the trail of the bandits to arrest them and rescue the kidnapped children. (NAN)

