  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bandits kill 1, abduct 2 children of LG Chairman in Katsina
ADVERTISEMENT

Bandits kill 1, abduct 2 children of LG Chairman in Katsina

By . Published Date
Bandits
File photo: Armed bandits

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one man and abduction of two children of the Chairman of Matazu Local Government Council in Katsina State by bandits.

The incident is a major dent on current peace efforts initiated by Gov. Aminu Masari with bandits operating mostly in eight local government areas in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matazu local government has largely been unaffected by banditry.

However, the command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, told newsmen in Katsina that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

He identified the man killed to be the security guard at the residence of the Chairman, Alhaji Kabir Matazu.

Isah said that the bandits, after killing the security guard, abducted the two children.

He said that trackers were already on the trail of the bandits to arrest them and rescue the kidnapped children. (NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.