‘Bandits invaded Dutsinma 29 times in December’

Residents of Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State have sent a save our soul message to government and security personnel, crying out that the town is under siege of kidnappers and bandits.

The locals said hardly a day goes by without a reported incidence of kidnapping or rustling and that many people have lost their lives and others have sustained life threatening injuries as well as property worth millions are also being lost.

It was gathered that many residents, especially the well-to-do and elite are fleeing the town to Katsina and other places perceived to be “much safer”, while others have resorted to ‘sleeping with both eyes open’ amid prayers for protection.

A compilation of attacks by the residence showed that from December 1 to 30, the town and neighbouring villages have been attacked 29 times with two persons killed, 13 kidnapped, with some freed after payment of ransom while others are still in captivity. Over 300 cattle and sheep were also said to have been rustled.

A victim, Shamsu Yusuf, whose wife and child were recently kidnapped and only released after payment of ransom, said the “town is under daily siege because every day, even yesterday I couldn’t sleep because of gun shots all over, from 1am till 4.30am.”

“It was this morning that I leant they came to kidnap someone again. And rustled many animals in neighbouring villages,” he added.

Sufyan Ahmad, chairman of Dutsinma United for Peace and Stability Association; Sani Haruna, chairman of Unguwar Tsamiya Youth Development Association; and Alh. Abu Abubakar, spokesman of Dutsin-Ma Youth Forum, at a press conference in Abuja, all called for serious intervention from all authorities concerned.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba said the command has directed the DPO of Safana LGA to move the Armoured Personal Carrier (APC) in the town to Dutsinma to reinforce the area command and the DPO on ground.

“We have problems with indigenous members of the community who go about giving information about the presence of prominent or relations of prominent people or connive with unrepentant bandits in the bush to come and kidnap people in towns,” he said.

