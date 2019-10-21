Bandits get 2 weeks to surrender weapons in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Bandits operating around Kachia Local Government Area (LGA) and surrounding communities have been given two weeks to surrender their weapons or face sanctions.

The Commandant of the Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, in Kachia, Commodore Tanko Yakubu Pani, spoke on the ultimatum at a meeting initiated by the school to reconcile Adara and Fulani in the area.

The leaders of the two communities were brought to a roundtable as part of the school’s civil-military cooperation programme over the weekend.

Pani said, “I believe in genuine repentance and redemption. In that regard, I am extending clemency to anyone who has been involved in any criminal activities that your sins will be forgiven if you lay down your arms and embrace amnesty.

“All you need to do is to bring your guns to us, we will document it and pass it to His Excellency, the Governor of Kaduna State. I can assure you that you will never regret your decisions.”

The commandant, who bemoaned recent happenings that led to loss of lives in the area, said such events should not be allowed to continue.

He said as a means of de-escalating tension in the area, leaders of the Adara and Fulani must constantly focus on peace as no society can make progress where there is violence and insecurity.

He said credible information indicated that some of the kidnappers were using their communities as a hideout to perpetrate their activities and warned that henceforth community leaders found harbouring criminals would be sanctioned.

He urged them not to take laws into their hands but to report suspicious activities in the area.

Leaders of the two communities, who thanked the commandant for the initiative, promised to cooperate with the security agencies and the state government to attain peace.

