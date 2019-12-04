Bandits from Katsina, Zamfara taken over Niger towns – Senators

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger east), the sponsor of Social Media Bill, has raised alarm over incessant attacks on towns in Niger state by bandits suspected to come from Zamfara and Katsina states.

Senator Musa, said that the bandits are now operating freely in some parts of the state without being intercepted by security operatives.

Raising a matter of National importance during a plenary on, the Senator revealed that two district heads were kidnapped and a town completely raze putting the residents in difficult conditions.

“You cannot imagine the victims I have seen, they will hardly survive because they are all having injuries from gunshots,” the senator said.

“So I’m bringing this matter of urgency to this hallowed chamber to rise to this occasion because the insecurity is becoming alarming and if we should allow it continue and we feel safe here, we are not safe. I’m putting this motion so that something drastic can be done.

“I will want this house to resolve in calling the security chiefs to order. The security architecture in that area is not working. The bandits from Katsina, Zamfara are all in Niger state.” he said

On his part, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, (APC, Niger North), called for holistic approach in tackling the crisis.

He observed that Niger state is adjourned to the two states that were embroiled in banditry and their forest reserved is stretched up to his constituency.

He said people in his constituency are at the receiving end of effort by the affected states to dislodge the bandits.

“It’s not enough for action to be taken at a particular point. Security personnel most realised that, when you dissipate them in one area they will definitely look for where to find solace. This is what we are exactly witnessing here,” he said.

The senate, therefore resolved that the Service Chiefs and Inspector General of Police should as a matter of urgency tighten security and draft personnel to Niger and other troubled areas.

The lawmakers also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief material to the victims of the recent attacks in the Niger state.

