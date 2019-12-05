Bandits from Katsina, Zamfara have taken over Niger — Senators

ADVERTISEMENT

Senators from Niger State yesterday said bandits from Katsina and Zamfara States had taken over towns in their state.

Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), at plenary, said the bandits were operating freely in some parts of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said two district heads were recently kidnapped and a town completely razed, putting the residents in difficult conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“You cannot imagine the victims I have seen, they will hardly survive because they are all having injuries from gunshots.

“I will want this house to call the security chiefs to order. The security architecture in that area is not working. The bandits from Katsina, Zamfara are all in Niger State,” he said.

Senator Abdullahi Sabi, (APC, Niger North) called for holistic approach in tackling the crisis.

The Senate urged the service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police to tighten security and draft personnel to Niger and other troubled areas.

It also called on the National Emergency Management Agency to provide relief materials to the victims of the recent attacks in Niger State.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App