Bandits block Lagos-Ibadan Road, kidnap CMD’s son, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed bandits Tuesday evening blocked the Ajebo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Road and kidnapped three persons, including the son of the Chief Medical Director of the Lafia Hospital, Apata, Ibadan, Dr Oladipupo Sule.

The Toyota Sienna car in which the victims were travelling was abandoned at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CMD said the vehicle had been recovered by the policemen at Ogunmakin Station in Ogun State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The captors were yet to contact the families of the captives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sule yesterday lamented that he was distressed and seriously devastated, saying “My son and two others went to Lagos to buy drugs for the hospital and were on the way back from the trip when they were ambushed and kidnapped.

“The driver said one of the kidnappers communicated in English and others were speaking in Hausa or Fulani language. They are yet to talk to me for us to know what their real identities and intentions”.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command said it was yet to receive any official report on the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, told newsmen that the spot of the incident is under the jurisdiction of the Ogun State Police Command.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App