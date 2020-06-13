Bandits attack Yankara village again kill 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed gunmen have yet again attacked Yankara town and some of it’s neighbouring villages in Faskari LGA of Katsina state killing 8 and injuring 10 others.

Many people are feared Kidnapped and missing following the attack that took place on Friday.

The attack is coming three days after over 60 persons were killed following an invasion on the town and it’s neighbouring villages by bandits.

Locals say the bandits in their usual manner stormed the area in the evening and carried out the attack till midnight unabated.

They said the bandits rode in many motorcycles carrying between two to three persons each shooting sporadically.

The villagers say at Dogon Dawa one was killed and 2 kidnapped, at Fankama village one killed and three kidnapped.

At Hayin Yahuza village, one was kidnapped and a car set ablze while 3 were killed at Unguwar Kafa.

At Yankara town, three were reportedly killed, three kidnapped while five sustained injuries.

The police is yet to comment on the attack.

Meanwhile, bandits have also killed the Village Head of Mazoji and Sarkin Fulanin Fafu, Alh. Dikko Usman.

The traditional ruler was reportedly killed Friday night at his country home in Mazoji Ward in Matazu LGA in Katsina state.

His assassination was coming few weeks after a traditional ruler and district head of Yantumaki Atiku Maidabino was killed in his palace in Yantumaki village of Danmusa LGA

Recall that Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari had said that there would be no more negotiation or peace talk with bandits again in the state.

Masari said the state government signed agreement with the bandits and they promised to repent and leave the north-western part of the country, but according to him “they could not honor the agreement, they betrayed us”.

