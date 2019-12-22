Bandits attack Senator Umaru’s community, kill 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed men suspected to be bandits have attacked Senator David Umaru’s community, Kaure, Kwaki Ward in Shiroro local government area.

Daily Trust learnt that the assailants killed eight locals in the offensive which happened early hours of Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The councillor representing the ward, Jafaru Kwaki told Daily Trust over the phone on Sunday that the suspected bandits stormed the community on motorcycles with three persons on each at about 7 am shooting sporadically into the air.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“I just received the sad development of an invasion again of a community in my area by armed men dressed in black.

“They, as has been their characteristics, stormed the community on motorcycles shooting. From the information at my disposal, eight people have lost their lives in attack which lasted hours.

” We cannot ascertained the number of people injured in the attack yet because many escaped into the bushes with bullet wounds but we were able to move 15 who sustained various degrees of injuries to health centres,” he explained.

Kwaki said the attackers rustled cows, dispossessed locals of cash and food stuff at gunpoint.

“They burnt two vehicles, five machines and some houses in the attack, ” he also disclosed.

He said many locals are missing with search parties hurriedly put together, cobbing the bushes for them, while others are being evacuated to safe locations.

Our correspondent reports that the attack is coming even when locals displaced in the recent attacks across eight communities in Rafi and Shiroro local government areas are still in the internally displaced persons camps in Kuta, Kagara and Gudu.

The attacks which happened three weeks ago claimed 13 lives in Kukoki, Shiroro local government area alone, while the district head of Madaka, Alhaji Zakari Yau, his wife, the village head of Kukoki and four others, including the secretary of the district council and a retired soldier were kidnapped.

Kwaki called on the state government and military authority to urgently come to the aide of the district and entire Shiroro and Rafi local government areas by deploying troops to the areas which he said, have been under siege for a long time.

Although the police could not be immediately reached for comment on the attack, the State Emergency Agency said it has activated emergency response mechanism to deal with the situation.

The Director General of the Agency Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga said his office is yet to receive report of casualty.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App