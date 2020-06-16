Bandits’ Attack: My people will defend themselves if FG won’t — Senator

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani Musa has warned that the people of his constituency are ready to defend themselves if the Federal Government would not take necessary steps to stem the tide of bandits attacks in the area.

Senator Sani Musa stated this while reacting to the attack by bandits at Kundu and Yakila in Rafi Local Government area on Saturday which left at least four policemen dead, with scores of villagers wounded and kidnapped.

The lawmaker expressed displeasure over the seeming inability of the government to find lasting solution to the security challenge in the area.

“My heart is pained seeing the bloodletting in my constituency. Women are raped and killed.

“Men are maimed and children rendered fatherless.

“This development is really sad, especially that it has remained a recurring decimal.

“We have made several appeals to the federal government, we paid courtesy visit to His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari on our predicament.

“But, yet no end to these marauders carnage as they keep killing and maiming our people,” he said.

Senator Musa said youths in the area have decided that if nothing was done, they will have to defend themselves against the bandits “since the government has shown lack of concern to their plight”

He reiterated his call on the federal government to set up a military base in the area.

