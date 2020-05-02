Bandits attack Katsina villages, kill 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen Thursday night attacked Madobai and Dannakwabo villages of Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing three people and inflicting injury on many.

Residents said a large number of their livestock and foodstuff were taken away by the bandits after the invasion.

“We buried the corpses this morning after funeral prayers. This attack was one too many in our area,” a source said.

It came a day after Mabai village in the same council was attacked, resulting in the death of a farmer, Sada Musa, while one Karibu Mohamed was hit by a stray bullet.

The villagers had tried to repel the attack but were overpowered by the bandits who were over 70 on motorbikes.

Bandits four days ago attacked neighbouring Katsalle village with unconfirmed sources saying two were killed.

It was gathered that the bandits had demanded N5m from the villagers to prevent further attacks.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the attack and killing in Mabai but said the Katsalle attack had no casualty.

