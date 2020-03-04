Bandits’ attack: Kaduna senator donates N3m relief materials to victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central) has donated food stuff and relief materials worth N3million to the four communities affected by bandits’ attack few days ago.

The four communities that received the donation include Kerawa, Maina, Rago in Igabi local government area and Bokali in Giwa local government area – all in Kaduna state.

Daily Trust reports that suspected bandits had on Sunday attacked at least four villages in Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas of Kaduna state killing 51 people and leaving several others injured.

The attackers were said to have stormed the villages around 6am shortly after the Subh (early morning prayer). Daily Trust learnt that many residents fled as the assailants also set many houses ablaze and carted away foodstuff.

But a statement by the senator’s Strategic Communications Officer, Ibrahim Salisu Abubakar, on Wednesday said Senator Uba Sani has also approved the payment of medical bills of some of the survivors of the bandits’ attack.

He said the affected communities received the donation through his Constituency Officers.

He added that “a victim of the attack whose legs were burnt by the bandits was also taken to hospital for medical care, courtesy of the Senator.”

The Senator, who strongly condemned the attacks, urged the communities to remain ever more vigilant and called on the security agencies to redouble their efforts in ending banditry in Kaduna state.

Recall that Senator Uba Sani, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, had few months back distributed relief materials and cash at the Birnin Yero refugee camp, following their displacement by bandits. He also donated patrol vehicle to the civilian JTF in the area.

Also, he had donated to Wusar Community in Igabi local government area where measles killed over 100 children in a day, the statement noted.

He added that the senator had also donated cash to support victims of the fire outbreak at the Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Kawo, in Kaduna metropolis and towards resettling the affected students.

