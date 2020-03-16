Bandits attack: 42,000 Katsina IDPs get relief materials

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has distributed relief items to displaced victims of bandits attack in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Federal Commissioner of the commission, Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed, led the distribution exercise which targeted 42,000 displaced persons across seven communities in the local government.

Head of Media and Communications Strategy at the agency, Alkasim Abdulkadir, said in a statement that the Federal Commissioner did a symbolic handover of relief items to widows who survived the violence meted out on the communities by bandits.

Sen. Mohammed said it had become imperative for the commission to respond to the plights of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), especially the widows.

He said the beneficiaries received grains, hygiene products and household items.

According to Abdulkadir, Sen. Mohammed used the occasion to announce the proposed NCFRMI Resettlement City Development Project.

“Katsina will be one of seven other States that will benefit from this 500 household Resettlement City intervention – fully equipped with facilities and livelihood support schemes.

“Each resettlement city is proposed to have a clinic and educational learning centre that will ensure the health and wellbeing of citizens and support our children in Katsina to a good education regardless of their economic status,” he was quoted as saying.

The Federal Commissioner had earlier paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, where he commiserated with the Governor over the killings and destruction in the State.

One of the beneficiaries, Aisha Tumba, who lost her only son Mallam Musa Sani in the attacks, said her son – the bread winner – left her with 20 children of varying ages and it’s now her responsibility to cater for them.