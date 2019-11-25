Bandits attack 10 Niger communities

ADVERTISEMENT

Bandits have launched fresh attacks communities in Shiroro local government areas of Niger state.

The attacks, which commenced on Friday through Saturday and Sunday, displaced hundreds of villagers across 10 communities in Kwaki district, Daily Trust learnt on Monday.

Daily Trust reports that the offensive is coming despite peace deal between the state government and bandits which has led some of them to surrender their arms.

The fleeing villagers are seeking refuge in Kuta, Erena, Chukuba and other safer communities.

The State Emergency Management Agency said it has set up temporary camp at the Central Primary School Kuta for displaced persons who may not have anywhere to seek abode.

The Agency’s Director General, Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, said it’s early to ascertain if they are casualties in the attacks due to inaccessibility of the terrain but added that security agencies are assisting in securing the affected communities.

He also said documentation and profiling of displaced persons is going on at the temporary camp, adding that the state government is doing all it can to ensure the comfort of the IDPs.

“Based on the directives of His Excellency, palliative measures such as food items, sleeping and sanitary materials are being provided,” he explained.

Daily Trust recalls that communities in Shiroro and Rafi local government areas have being at the receiving end of banditry activities with consequent deaths and destruction, necessitating the launch of Exercise Ayam Akpatuma II by the Nigerian Army and peace deal by the state government with intent of getting the bandits to lay down their arms.

